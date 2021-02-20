POLICE NEWS: Woman allegedly followed, made racist comments at officer

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.

Feb. 19—A Goshen woman is accused of shouting racist insults at a police officer in a local shopping center this week.

Allison Parcell, 47, 20058 Opal Court, Goshen, is charged with a Level 6 felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana following her arrest Wednesday.

Parcell had allegedly driven up behind an off-duty Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy, honking and shouting at her, while the officer was at her squad car with her children outside Ulta Beauty, 3818 Midway Road, around 5 p.m., according to details by police in a probable cause affidavit.

Parcell then got out of her vehicle and allegedly walked behind the officer, shouting and "calling her racist names," the affidavit states.

As the situation progressed, the officer decided to detain Parcell and handcuff her. The affidavit shows Parcell allegedly resisted, so the officer took her to the ground and, with a bystander's help, handcuffed her. Parcell continued to yell, the affidavit shows.

Two witnesses told police who responded to the scene after Parcell was handcuffed that they heard Parcell use derogatory words about the officer's race during the incident. Police also found about seven grams of marijuana in Parcell's purse at the scene, the affidavit shows.

While taking Parcell to jail, police said she described how she was still angry at the officer because she felt the officer didn't keep her safe during a service call to her home on a date that wasn't specified, the affidavit shows.

Police, in the document, also noted Parcell was issued a trespassing warning Feb. 12 when Goshen police responded to a call at Ulta Beauty about Parcell allegedly making disparaging remarks and accusations to Hispanics at the store.

BATTERY

David Overton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person refused to leave his home, 207 Citizens Ave., and battered him as he called law enforcement around 6:10 a.m. Friday. Goshen police, in a report, said the accused was under the influence of a drug and was detained for evaluation at Goshen Hospital. Goshen police also seized a gun that was found in the home and didn't belong to the homeowner.

BURGLARY

Staff at Nipsco reported to Elkhart County police a spool of copper, valued at $1,000, was stolen during a break-in to metal storage containers at 16498 C.R. 4 in Bristol sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday.

THEFTS

—Ciara Ramirez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her car was stolen from a house, 213 Queen St., sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

