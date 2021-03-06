POLICE NEWS: Woman charged in child seduction case

Mar. 5—A Kimmell woman has been accused of having sexual contact with a youth earlier this year.

Nicole Thornsbearry, 35, was charged with a Level 5 felony count of child seduction Friday. The case was filed a day after Noble County police began investigating a report, alleging she inappropriately touched a youth she knows.

Police interviewed Thornsbearry, and she denied the accusation. She then agreed to be questioned as part of a polygraph examination, and again denied the accusation, details in the probable cause affidavit in the case show.

But, when police told her she failed the polygraph, Thornsbearry allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with the youth, apparently around late January, at a home in Kimmell, the affidavit shows.

The case was filed in Noble County Circuit Court. Court information shows Thornsbearry was scheduled to appear for an initial hearing Friday.

ARRESTS

—Walter Astaiza-Bravo, 23, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of battery after police responded to an incident at Oaklawn, 330 Lakeview Drive, around 1:35 p.m. Thursday.

—Shane Matthews, 28, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy after police responded to an incident in the 58000 block of C.R. 111 around 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

BURGLARIES

—Staff at Ceres Solutions reported to Goshen police several items were stolen during a break-in to the business, 806 Logan St., around 8:55 a.m. Thursday.

—Jacqueline Finnigan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her home, 1401 Clover Creek Lane, around 7:50 a.m. Thursday.

THEFT

Nathan Brooks reported to Elkhart County police a 1947 Ford tractor was stolen from 17541 U.S. 20 near Goshen sometime between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Staff at Dick's Auto Parts reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday a pickup truck's catalytic converter and a skid plate were vandalized at the business, 50521 Ind. 13, in Middlebury sometime between Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.

FRAUD

Lowell Cender, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud that occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday.

FAILURE TO RETURN BORROWED EQUIPMENT

Staff at Builder's Mart reported to Goshen police a customer refused to return company equipment to the business, 2413 Peddler's Village Road, around 10 a.m. Thursday.

