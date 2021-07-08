POLICE NEWS: Woman facing charges of sexually battering store staff

Jul. 8—A Goshen woman is accused of sexually assaulting two mobile phone company employees at their store Tuesday.

Marta Cabrera, 21, 571 Brookside Manor, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of sexual battery, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, according to a police report.

Police, after receiving a 9-1-1 call that was disconnected, responded to Boost Mobile, 428 W. Pike St. around 2 p.m. There, two employees alleged a woman sexually battered them at the store and then left, according to a report.

The victims were able to get the license plate number of the suspect's car and provided it to police. The car was later found, and when police tried to perform a traffic stop, the report shows the driver wouldn't pull over, leading to a short pursuit. The chase ended when the driver stopped at Washington and Sixth streets, the report shows.

Though the report includes a marijuana charge with Cabrera's arrest, it's not listed in jail information among the counts she's being held on.

CRASH UPDATE

The following is an updated account of a crash that was reported and appeared online Sunday and in The Goshen News' print edition Wednesday. Elkhart County police released a new report on the crash Wednesday, which updated and corrected information from a previous report that was released.

A car driven by Elizabeth Marcink, LaGrange, collided with an SUV driven by Alejandro Ruiz Aguilar, Kissimmee, Florida, as Ruiz Aguilar turned left from Ind. 15 onto U.S. 20 around 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said.

Police said Marcink failed to stop at a red light at the intersection prior to the collision. The initial release indicated she was cited, but the updated report shows no enforcement action was taken after the crash.

Marcink and a passenger in her car, Allison Marcink of LaGrange, had pain after being injured in the crash, according to the report. They were among five people in the car at the time. No other injuries were reported.

Story continues

CRASHES

—A tractor-trailer driven by Timothy Byrd, Bristol, rear-ended a car driven by Harry Roy, Bristol, at C.R. 17 and Ind. 120 around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Roy was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for pains, according to the release.

Byrd did not report any injuries.

—A pickup truck driven by John Richardson, South Bend, collided with a car driven by John Hardy, Elkhart, at C.R. 26 and Ash Road around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. Richardson's truck then left the road and struck a utility pole, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Richardson was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was also cited by police for failing to yield the right of way at an intersection.

Hardy did not report any injuries.

ARRESTS

—Jessie Vanwormer, 31, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy after police responded to a call in the 400 block of Pike Street around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

—Joshua Herr, 31, 500 Short St., Nappanee, and David Goodwin, 31, 814 W. Hubbard Ave., Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police and jailed each on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringes and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Wilden Avenue and Peddler's Village Road around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. Herr and Goodwin were then released at the scene with citations to appear in court.

—Quanece Spears, 28, 613 W. Lusher Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

—Jewellene Diaz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her property, 305 Citizens Ave., was struck by bullets sometime between Sunday and Tuesday.

—Sandra Willard, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she found what appeared to be a bullet hole in the side of her home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Willard told police she wasn't sure how long the hole had been there, according to a report.

THEFTS

—Tony Ughetti, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a ring was stolen from a resident at Greencroft, 1225 Greencroft Drive, around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

—Richard Finnegan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the catalytic converter was stolen from his pickup truck while it was parked at JMR Operations Inc., 2616 Caragana Court, around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

VEHICLE RECOVERED

Elkhart County police, while responding to a welfare check, found a car that had been reported stolen in Fort Wayne on the property of 64712 C.R. 21 in Goshen around 9:20 p.m. Monday. The car was recovered during the response, police said in a report.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Andrea Blosser, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at Goshen Stamping Co., 1025 S. 10th St., around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Valeta Yoder, Nappanee, reported to Goshen police her car was struck by another vehicle while it was parked outside a business, 2026 Lincolnway East, around 11:55 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without reporting the crash or exchanging information.

FRAUD

—Eric Westergren, Muncie, reported to Goshen police a potential credit card fraud may have occurred at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

—Wanda Newbry, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her identity was used to apply for a paycheck protection loan.