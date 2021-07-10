POLICE NEWS: Woman injured after apparently jumping from truck

Jul. 9—A woman was seriously injured after leaping from a moving vehicle near New Paris on Thursday.

Elkhart County police responded to the situation where the woman was found along C.R. 31 south of C.R. 46 around 2:10 p.m. Police then learned she had jumped from a vehicle during a disagreement with another person in the vehicle, according to a report.

The woman was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for head injuries, police said in the report.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—A vehicle driven by Marie Dillon, Shipshewana collided with another vehicle that police said ran a stop sign at M-51 and Edwards Street in Pokagon Township around 2:25 a.m. Friday, according to a release by Cass County, Michigan police.

The driver of the other vehicle then fled the scene, police said.

Dillon and two passengers in her car, Stephen Jack of Shipshewana, and Trena Mireles of Hartford, Michigan, were taken to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac to receive medical treatment for their injuries, police said.

Police later found the suspected vehicle involved in the crash parked at a house in the 31000 block of Edwards Street, the release shows.

—A vehicle collided with a bicycle ridden by Larry Nantkes at 15th and Illinois streets around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Nantkes was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for minor bleeding, police said in a report. The driver of the vehicle had left the scene apparently before police arrived.

KIDNAPPING

Kim Finkenbiner reported to Elkhart County police his daughter, Kelsy Finkenbiner, 34, was taken by someone against her will somewhere in Elkhart County around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

ARRESTS

—Tyrice Edmonson, 27, 330 Champan Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement, as well as for warrants, after police said he ran from a traffic stop at C.R. 20 and Pine Ridge Parkway around 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

—Gabriella Arnold, 22, 23635 Stonegate Court, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said she was found slumped over the wheel of a running vehicle in the area of Ind. 15 and C.R. 20 around 5:55 p.m. Thursday.

Story continues

—Curtis Jones, 46, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a fight at Target, 3938 Midway Road, around 11:05 a.m. Thursday.

THEFTS

—Paul Pressler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle was stolen from Pep Auto Sales, 1014 W. Pike St., around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

—Jeremy Adams reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 20208 Castle Drive, in Bristol sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.

—Staff at Quality Drive Away reported to Elkhart County police Thursday two recreational vehicles, a 2021 Forest River Salem and a 2021 Rockwood Lite, were picked up for transport from the business, 64825 C.R. 31, near Goshen, but they never made it to their destinations.

—Staff at Stutsman Dentistry reported to Goshen police Thursday the theft of mail from the office, 1801 Charlton Court, sometime around Memorial Day. A check a patient mailed to the office was said to have been stolen, according to a police report.

FRAUD

Kenneth Himes reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between June 18 and July 2.

BATTERY

Kristyn Johnson reported to Elkhart County police Thursday she had been punched in the back of the head at Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, around 6:40 p.m. Monday.