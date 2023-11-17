POLICE NEWS: Woman injured when struck by vehicle in Goshen

Nov. 16—GOSHEN — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday evening after being struck by a driver on Pike Street.

Goshen police report that at 7:35 p.m., Matthew Schultz, 17, of Goshen, told police that he was turning from Indiana Avenue onto U.S. 33 and not paying attention, inadvertently hitting with his car Bonnie Castaneda, 63, of Goshen, who was walking. Schultz pulled into the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts, 1105 W. Pike St., Goshen, to exchange information.

Castaneda was hospitalized for complaint of pain in her neck and right shoulder.

ARRESTS

Bryce Allen, 36, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with priors and leaving the scene of a crash after police were called to 58720 Vista Blvd., Elkhart, in reference to a reckless driver who crashed into a curb. Officers located the accused vehicle inside Overlook Apartments and the driver, Allen, was arrested after allegedly refusing a chemical test but showing signs of impairment in a field sobriety test. Allen was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

BURGLARY

Elkhart County deputies responded to a report that between 7:37 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday someone entered 24822 C.R. 6, Elkhart, and stole or damaged $705 worth of property.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—The Goshen Engineering Department reported two areas in Goshen had been defaced with graffiti at 100 N. Seventh St., Goshen at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday.

—Goshen police responded to a report at 12:19 a.m. Thursday of an incident of criminal mischief that occurred in the 600 block of Colorado St., Goshen.

THEFT

—A 14-year-old boy reported to Goshen police at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole his bike while it was sitting outside Dollar General, 811 E. Kercher Road.

—Staff of Henkels and McCoy reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 1 and Nov. 15 someone had stolen a cable blowing machine worth about $30,000.

—Elkhart County deputies responded to a report at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday of theft of several tools from the parking lot of Comfort Suites, 27838 C.R. 24, Elkhart.

FRAUD

—Goshen police responded to the 1300 block of Cedarbrook Court for an attempted fraud at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

—Goshen police were called to the 1800 block of Charlton Court at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday in reference to fraudulent activity.