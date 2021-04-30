POLICE NEWS: Woman injured in three-vehicle crash

Apr. 29—An Elkhart woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash near Elkhart Thursday afternoon.

A pickup truck driven by Dustin Bailey, Goshen, rear-ended an SUV driven by Cari Serafino, Elkhart, while Serafino was stopped in traffic at Ash and Douglas roads around 2:10 p.m. The crash then pushed Serafino's SUV in to the rear of an SUV driven by Latanya Chandler, Elkhart, according to a news release by Elkhart County police.

Chandler was taken to St. Joseph County Medical Center to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Bailey and Serafino did not report any injuries, police said. Bailey was also cited for driving too fast for the road conditions.

ARRESTS

—Casey Noel, 32, 114 S. 29th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement after Goshen police said he refused to stop his moped on the Abshire Park bike trail around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday.

—Michael Cross, 33, Niles, Mich., was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Stoutco Drive in Bristol shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

—Ricardo Martinez, 24, 251 Highland Ave., Nappanee, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on a charge of refusing to identify himself as well as for warrants following a traffic stop at Cleveland Avenue and Seventh Street in Elkhart around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

Omarcito Pagan Feliciano, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he found to males in his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 106 Winchester Court, around 5:10 a.m. Thursday. Pagan Feliciano told police he yelled at the men, and they took off running. No items were missing from the vehicle, police said.

CRASHES

—A minivan driven b y Juana Seguru, Elkhart, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Laresa Papa, Mishawaka, while Papa was stopped in traffic on Old U.S. 20 at Pine Crest Drive near Elkhart around 5:40 a.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Papa was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for her injuries, police said.

Seguru did not report any injuries. She was cited by police for driving without a license and driving too fast for the weather conditions.

—A car driven by Tammy Kiefer, Bristol, drove through a stop sign and struck an SUV driven by Giselle Trujillo, Goshen, at Wilden and Indiana avenues around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.

Trujillo was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a leg injury, police said.

Kiefer and a passenger in her car, Dustin Goodwin, Bristol, were also taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment. Police said Kiefer was cited for a license violation.

DRUG POSSESSION

Goshen police found drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. The situation is under investigation, police said.

BURGLARY

Molly Livengood, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her garage, 501 S. Main St., around 9:55 a.m. Wednesday.

THEFTS

—Staff at Burger King reported to Goshen police Wednesday a former employee took items from the restaurant, 1911 Lincolnway East, and hasn't returned them.

—Staff at Growing Kids Learning Center reported to Goshen police a theft from the business, 3212 Elkhart Road, around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

—Staff at Transport US reported to Goshen police Wednesday a travel trailer was stolen from a property, 3550 Corrie Drive, sometime between April 20 and April 22.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Kathy Bailey, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of vandalism to her home, 515 S. Fifth St., around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD

Annette Nisley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud via the internet around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Robert Sanchez, 44, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 8 a.m. Tuesday.