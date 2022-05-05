POLICE NEWS: Woman injured in three-vehicle crash

May 4—A Paoli woman was injured in a three-vehicle collision at 6:54 a.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County.

According to Elkhart County deputies, Julie Hearrell, 62, Paoli, was driving her vehicle west on U.S. 20 when she disregarded a red light at the C.R. 35 intersection, entered the intersection and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading north on C.R. 35, resulting in a collision.

Police said the force of the collision caused Hearrell's vehicle to spin around and collide with a third vehicle that was stopped on C.R. 35 facing south in the left turn lane.

Hearrell was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of head, chest and back pain and confusion resulting from the collision.

The drivers of the second vehicle, Carissa Mast, 22, Middlebury, and third vehicle, Lynn Stoddard, 71, Bristol, were uninjured.

Hearrell was cited for disregarding an official traffic control device causing bodily injury.

ARRESTS

—Chad Heflin, 25, homeless, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of resisting law enforcement and a valid Elkhart County warrant after officers were dispatched to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of shoplifting in progress. Heflin was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—Christopher Williams, 28, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of criminal mischief, intimidation, public intoxication and outstanding warrants after deputies were dispatched to the parking lot of Osolo Elementary School, 24975 C.R. 6, Elkhart, at 5:05 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a domestic fight. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

—John McMahan, 39, 56895 Lake St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while never having obtained a driver's license and intimidation following a traffic stop in the area of Nappanee and Franklin streets at 11:46 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

Story continues

—Dallas Loucks, 40, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia while at 51855 E. County Line Road, Bristol, at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Elmer Roque, Argos, contacted Goshen police at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday to report that he had been involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East, Goshen.

—Ashley Bailey, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday to report that her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while it was parked at 4352 Conifer Lane, Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.

—Terry Beeres, 1406 W. Clinton St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5 p.m. Tuesday to report that a vehicle had struck his and a neighbor's mailboxes and then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.

—Terry Summers contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday to report that a vehicle had collided with the rear of his vehicle while in the 30000 block of U.S. 33, Elkhart, and then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.

THEFTS

—Tony Janzen, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday to report that his bicycle had been stolen while parked at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., Goshen, earlier that morning.

—Matthew Johnson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1 p.m. April 25 to report the theft of copper wires from a terminal box in the area of C.R. 14, west of C.R. 19, that occurred sometime between 8 and 11 a.m. April 22.

BURGLARY

—Michael Sobeck, 112 S. 29th St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday to report that his home had been burglarized sometime during the overnight hours.

FRAUD

—Goshen police were contacted by the Plano Texas Police Department at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday regarding an identity theft report recently filed by Thomas Carreda, Plano, Texas, indicating that someone has been using his identifying information to secure employment in Goshen.

—Wilbur Miller, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:29 p.m. Monday to report that fraud occurred between 9:30 a.m. Friday and 8:12 p.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

—Alicia Dunne, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone shot a BB gun at her car while she was near the intersection of Peddlers Village and Elkhart roads. No damage was done to the car, police said.