POLICE NEWS: Woman robbed in Goshen

Jul. 24—A woman alleged she was robbed south of downtown Goshen early Thursday morning.

Juanita Sanchez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was robbed in the area of Ninth and New York streets around 4 a.m.

In a report, police said a report was taken.

ARRESTS

—Jorge Rangel Gonzalez, 28, 104 Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license after police found him sleeping in a vehicle in the area of C.R. 36 and C.R. 19 around 1:05 a.m. Friday.

—Robert Jones, 19, 1809 Lincolnway East, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 10 p.m. Thursday. Jones was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Jeremy Cox, 28, 260 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of a gun without a permit, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Pike Street and Denver Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Thursday. Cox was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

HIT-AND-RUN

Delilah Gutierrez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged in a crash at Congress Drive and Clinton Street around 7:10 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene, according to a police report.

THEFTS

—Staff at Keystone RV reported to Goshen police the theft of a travel trailer from the business, 2769 Elders Drive, around 9 a.m. Thursday.

—Holly Martin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her scooter was stolen from the Elkhart County Clubhouse, 114 S. Fifth St., sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday.