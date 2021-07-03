POLICE NEWS: Woman shot, hospitalized; teen also injured

Jul. 3—An investigation is underway into a shooting that critically injured a woman and also injured a teenager in Elkhart on Thursday night.

Elkhart police responded to a home, 323 Goss St., and found the 71-year-old woman with a gunshot wound after 9:40 p.m., according to a news release.

The woman was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, police said in the release.

A 17-year-old boy had also been injured at the scene and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before police arrived, the release shows.

No arrests have yet been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, or leave an anonymous tip with Michiana CrimeStoppers at 574-288-7867.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

A LaGrange man is jailed while accused of molesting a juvenile.

Stanley Myers Sr., 73, was arrested by LaGrange County police Thursday, a week after he was charged with a Level 4 felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor and a Level 6 felony count of possession of child pornography.

In a news release, police alleged Myers had escalated from inappropriate comments and touching to a sexual relationship with a teenager at a house in the 6200 block of East 200 South over about two years, starting in the summer of 2019.

The investigation into the accusations started in April. And as police delved into the case, photos of the victim were also found on electronic device, the release shows.

The criminal case against Myers was filed June 22 in LaGrange County Circuit Court. He was then arrested on a warrant.

ARRESTS

—Marlon Martinez Davila, 26, 1015 Lantern Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of battery and driving without a license after police responded to an incident at McDonald's, 1705 Elkhart Road, around 3:15 a.m. Friday. An employee there told police she was struck in the face by a can that had been thrown from a vehicle and through the drive-thru window. The woman had pain, but refused medical treatment, police said. When police caught up to Martinez Davila, a report states he admitted to throwing the can. After his arrest, Martinez Davila was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Jeremiah Price, 43, Kendallville, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at West Clinton Street and Watertower Court around 1:35 a.m. Friday.

—Luis Escobar Ortiz, 28, 123 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy after police responded to an incident in the 4000 block of Conifer Lane around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

—Brad Weaver, 45, 106 Union St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop on C.R. 23 south of U.S. 6 around 8:05 p.m. Thursday.

CRASHES

—A tractor-trailer driven by Georg Kirkilewski, Peoria, Illinois rear-ended a tractor-trailer driven by Carlos Jacome, Chicago, while traffic was slowed due to a construction zone on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 104, west of the Middlebury exit, around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Kirkilewski had to be freed from his vehicle by emergency responders. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries, police said.

Jacome was not injured in the crash, police said.

Westbound traffic was diverted off the Toll Road for a couple hours, and the highway fully reopened by about 5:30 p.m., the release shows.

—A car driven by Zachery Suddon, Niles, Michigan, left the side of C.R. 7 at C.R. 44, struck some bushes at 26973 C.R. 44, then crossed C.R. 44 and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Suddon told police he had fallen asleep while driving. The release indicates he had a head injury.

BURGLARIES

—Austin Johnson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person tried to break into his home, 907 1/2 S. Main St., around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

—Derek Reafsnyder, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police several items were stolen during a burglary to his home, 53702 Songbird Way, around 4:50 a.m. Thursday.

THEFTS

—Staff at Hostetler Askew Door reported to Goshen police a theft from a vehicle at the business, 2231 Eisenhower Drive N. around 7:15 a.m. Friday.

—April Bradley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police clothes, medications and her purse were stolen from a home, 312 E. Jefferson St., around 4:10 p.m. Thursday. Suspects were named, and when police located them, the items were not in their possession, a report shows.

FRAUD

—Staff at CVS reported to Goshen police a fraudulent prescription was presented at the business, 410 S. Main St., around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

—Terry Knight, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday his bank account was hacked and money was stolen.

HIT-AND-RUN

A 17-year-old boy reported to Goshen police his car was struck while it was parked at Panera Bread, 4026 Elkhart Road, around 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.