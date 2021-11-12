POLICE NEWS: Woman's death under investigation

Nov. 12—An investigation is underway into a woman's death in Elkhart.

Police from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to a report about a body that had been found in a wooded area near Corwin Drive and North Shore Drive around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

Detectives with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the death. Investigators said the subject was an adult woman, and work is underway to determine the cause of death.

CRASHES

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Goshen Wednesday evening.

—A car driven by Dorothy Kissel, Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Mandeep Kaur, Goshen, when Elkhart County police said Kissel attempted to make a left turn from C.R. 18 onto C.R. 17 and failed to yield the right of way around 5:50 p.m., a news release shows.

Kaur was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for pain, police said. Two passengers in her car — Gurdeep Singh, Goshen, and Kulwinder Kaur, Goshen, were also taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Kissel was also injured and taken to Elkhart General Hospital, police said.

—An SUV driven by Isabel Ponce De Hernandez, Goshen, collided with a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Elkhart after Elkhart County police said Ponce De Hernandez failed to yield the right of way at C.R. 45 and Sunnyside Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, a news release shows.

Ponce De Hernandez and the teen did not report any injuries. A passenger in the teen's truck, another 16-year-old boy, was injured and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment, police said in the release.

ARREST

Goshen police arrested a juvenile on a charge of battery after responding to a report the juvenile struck another person at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. The juvenile was placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

THEFTS

—Ryan Swann, Tennessee, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his truck while it was parked at Wings Etc., 4644 Elkhart Road, around 8:05 p.m. Wednesday.

—Sheila Norman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police state-issued benefit cards were stolen from 2633 Ponderosa Court around 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Derrick Reeves, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the lot at a Keystone RV plant, 2525 Linden Drive, around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information, according to a police report.

HACKING

Carol Bushong, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday her Facebook account was hacked and videos were posted to it.