Police: NH man facing drunk driving charges, hit guardrails multiple times, drove wrong way on I-93

A New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly driving erratically on Route I-93, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Jesse Grazewski, 32, of Londonderry allegedly crashed into the guardrails four times before driving the wrong way on the highway and finally coming to a stop.

Troopers originally responded to a report of an erratic driver at 6:01 p.m. in Bow. Witnesses told police the car was having severe lane control issues.

Police were unable to locate the vehicle after it took the off-ramp at Exit 13 in Concord.

About 10 minutes later, police then started receiving reports of the car driving erratically in Northfield, including nearly rear-ending someone.

Police then say Grazewski reportedly collided with highway guardrails on both sides of the highway four times, leaving a trail of debris in his wake.

Despite the metal breadcrumbs lying in the road, police then say Grazewski started driving southbound on the northbound side of the highway before finally coming to a stop.

A photo shared by New Hampshire State Police shows the front grill of the car hanging by a thread.

Grazewski is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless operation.

This crash remains under investigation. Those with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Trooper Caleb Savard at (603)223-4107 or at Caleb.C.Savard@dos.nh.gov.

