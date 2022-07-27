Police: NH man fatally shot UVM student, seriously wounded another before killling self

Jul. 27—A former University of Vermont student from New Hampshire fatally shot a current student and critically injured another early Monday before turning the gun on himself, school officials and police in Burlington, Vt., said.

Officials believe Mikal Dixon, 27, broke into an apartment at 47 North Winooski Ave. through a window, Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said at a press conference.

Using an AR-15 rifle, Dixon shot Kayla Noonan, 22, a UVM student from New Jersey, and another 22-year-old woman who police have not identified, Murad said. The second victim was hit multiple times, Murad said.

Dixon later shot and killed himself, Murad said.

Noonan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murad said the unnamed victim suffered "serious, life altering injuries" and was listed in critical but stable condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

All three people involved in the incident knew each other, Murad said, but Dixon and Noonan may have had a relationship "going back several years."

Murad would not comment on the nature of the relationship.

"We don't know right now," he said.

"Police recovered the AR-15 believed to have been used in the crime," officials said in a statement. "Police currently believe that all involved persons are accounted for, and there is no additional danger to the public, but this is preliminary information from an investigation that is in its earliest stages."

"Two people are dead," Murad said. "The third has serious, life-altering injuries. I offer my and this department's deep sympathies to two families in their bereavement and to their friends and loved ones, and I offer fervent hopes for the recovery and the well-being of the living victim, and strength to her family and friends in the days ahead."