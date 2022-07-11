Police: NH man held knife to another man’s throat, brutally beat him with tree branch

A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he held a knife to another man’s throat hours before brutally beating him with a large tree branch.

Aaron Allen, 54, of Manchester, was arrested Friday morning on charges including first-degree assault, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and falsifying evidence, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The 34-year-old victim was laying in the grass near Pericles Club in Manchester when Allen allegedly approached him and repeatedly struck him with a tree branch.

Shortly after the assault, a passerby came to the victim’s aid and called 911, police said.

The night before the alleged attack, police say Allen was caught on surveillance video holding a “large machete-style knife” to the victim’s throat.

Allen is slated to face a judge Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

An investigation remains ongoing.

