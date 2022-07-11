Police: NH man ran over group of people, crashed into house, ditched dog in attempt to evade capture

A New Hampshire man was arrested over the weekend after police say he ran over a group of people, crashed into a house, and abandoned a dog in an attempt to evade capture.

David Hamilton, 24, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North on charges including three counts of second-degree assault, disobeying a police officer, three counts of conduct after an accident, and cruelty to animals, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to report of a fight in the area of 495 Dubuque Street in Manchester around 3 a.m. Sunday spotted Hamilton walk away from a group of about 20 people, get into a vehicle, and accelerate in the direction of a group of females, police said.

In a news release, police stated, “The vehicle collided with the females as well as a parked car. The driver did not stop, but continued to reverse, and ran the females over.”

Three victims in total were taken to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

After Hamilton drove away from the scene, police say he crashed into a house on Wayne Street and took off on foot, leaving a small dog in the wrecked vehicle.

Hamilton was later tracked down and taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW