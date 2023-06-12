Police: NH woman facing animal cruelty charges after dog dies in scorching hot car

A New Hampshire woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say a dog died inside her scorching hot car over the weekend.

Susan Weilbrenner, 52, of Tamworth, was arrested Sunday on charges of animals in a motor vehicle and cruelty to animals, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive dog in a vehicle parked in a lot at 100 Durgin Lane in Portsmouth learned the owner had left a terrier mix in their car with the windows up for several hours, police said.

“The outside temperature was in the mid-70s with the internal temperature of the vehicle recorded at 125 degrees,” the department said in a news release. “Officers found a small bowl of food and a very small amount of water on the rear passenger seat.”

The dog was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a local veterinary hospital for a necropsy.

It only takes 20 minutes for the interior of a vehicle to reach over 100 degrees on a 70-degree day, police reminded dog owners.

Weilbrenner has since been released on personal recognizance.

She is due to appear in Portsmouth District Court on July 17.

