Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole

A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole.

Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.

Salem Police say they responded to a convenience store on North Broadway just after 7:00 p.m. for a report of a stolen 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Arriving officers discovered the vehicle had been left running at the time of the theft.

A short time later, Sgt. Nicholas Turner saw Fairfield driving the Jeep southbound on North Policy Street at a high rate of speed, according to authorities. In an attempt to evade police, officials say Fairfield sped onto Northeastern Boulevard where she crashed the jeep into a utility pole. The car sustained heavy front end damage and the pole was snapped in half.

Fairfield then fled from the jeep on foot where Sgt. Turner was able to chase her down and take her into custody.

She was held without bail and will be arraigned in Rockingham District Court on Monday.

Police are reminding the public not to leave their cars running with keys in the ignition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

