Police: NKY man facing child pornography charges following cybertip investigation
Special counsel Robert Hur released a report that described Biden as "an elderly man with a poor memory" — prompting an angry response from the president.
A muscle injury kept Messi from taking part in the friendly against a Hong Kong XI.
The alleged domestic assault occurred Jan. 21 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Zutobi ranked EVs based on their charging and insurance costs, finding that the Nissan Leaf and Ford Mustang Mach-E were the best.
The Digital Services Act requires platforms with over 45 million users to comply with EU stipulations.
It's part of a $1.3 billion investment at its Kentucky facility.
Under scrutiny from activists -- and parents -- OpenAI has formed a new team to study ways to prevent its AI tools from being misused or abused by kids. In a new job listing on its career page, OpenAI reveals the existence of a Child Safety team, which the company says is working with platform policy, legal and investigations groups within OpenAI as well as outside partners to manage "processes, incidents, and reviews" relating to underage users. The team is currently looking to hire a child safety enforcement specialist, who'll be responsible for applying OpenAI's policies in the context of AI-generated content and working on review processes related to "sensitive" (presumably kid-related) content.
Geno Auriemma trails only Mike Krzyzewski and Tara VanDerveer on the college basketball all-time wins list.
The dating app Bumble released its 2024 Dating Trends report, which highlighted "openhearted masculinity."
Imagine you work for a car rental agency or a package delivery company and you’re in charge of a fleet of vehicles. If you’re switching to EV vehicles, it becomes more complex to manage your vehicles due to long charging time and limited charging point availabilities. Guided Energy, a French startup that raised $5.2 million from Sequoia Capital and Dynamo Ventures at the end of 2023, is building a software tool that will help EV fleet operators with charge management and dispatch.
Yes, you have to pay the destination charge (OK, there are exceptions). And yes, they have been getting more expensive.
The Nissan Leaf has been the main EV in America to use the CHAdeMO DC charging standard. This adapter allows it to use more common CCS chargers.
Voters in New Hampshire were treated in January to a call purporting to be from President Biden telling them not to vote in the primary. After a brief but intense investigation, the perpetrator has been revealed to be Life Corporation, a Texas-based company that has been caught slinging disinformation before. The calls in New Hampshire were noted by the state attorney general in mid-January and an investigation into this attempt at voter suppression was begun.
AI-generated imagery and other forms of deepfakes depicting child sexual abuse (CSA) could be criminalized in the European Union under plans to update existing legislation to keep pace with technology developments, the Commission announced today. It's also proposing to create a new criminal offense of livestreaming child sexual abuse. The possession and exchange of "pedophile manuals" would also be criminalized under the plan -- which is part of a wider package of measures the EU says is intended to boost prevention of CSA, including by increasing awareness of online risks and to make it easier for victims to report crimes and obtain support (including granting them a right to financial compensation).