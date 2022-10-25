Police: No active investigation into former Northmont teacher accused of misconduct with student

A local police department says they aren’t actively investigating a Northmont City Schools teacher who recently resigned following an allegation of misconduct with a student

Clayton Police Chief Matt Hamlin told News Center 7 Tuesday that the department was not actively investigating the teacher.

“We have not had any police reports filed with the department,” Hamlin said. “We are not conducting any investigation, as of now, into the allegations of misconduct with a student, as we do not have a victim of a crime so far.”

News Center 7 reported Monday that the staff member in question voluntarily resigned from his position following the allegation made earlier this month.

The teacher’s resignation came after he was placed just over three weeks after being placed on paid administrative leave.

“This action is being taken pending investigation into matters related to your employment as a teacher for the Northmont City Schools District. Specifically, there is an allegation you may have inappropriately engaged a student,” a letter obtained from the school district stated.

District officials said the action was being taken was taken as part of a standard investigatory procedure and did not constitute a disciplinary action or determination of wrongdoing.

We will continue to provide updates to this story as we learn more.