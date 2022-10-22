Police say there’s no active threat as 3 are wounded in Friday night shooting near Hitt Street

Columbia Police are investigating a report of shots fired Friday night that injured three people but does not pose a threat to the public.

Columbia Police officers responded to a report of shots fired near Hitt Street and Locust Street. A CPD officer was nearby the scene, heard the gunshots and was able to respond immediately, according to CPD public information officer Christian Tabak.

There is currently no suspect information available. Police also do not currently have an idea of how many shots were fired in the incident.

When police arrived on the scene, they located and treated a single victim with multiple gunshot wounds and began treatment. That victim was transported to an area hospital.

Police maintained a perimeter of the one-way street on Hitt Street between Cherry Street and Locust Street. The crime scene stretched to Waugh Street. Within the crime scene was a shed near the Korean First Presbyterian Church that had a bullet hole as well as seven yellow evidence markers that were visible from behind the crime scene tape.

Police were also made aware of two other victims at area hospitals who checked in with gunshot wounds. Police are associating all three victims with the incident Friday night.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office, Missouri Highway Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division of the Crime Scene Investigators all responded to the incident.

Police currently have no suspect information and are saying the investigation could take a few hours to complete. However, police said there is no active threat to the public.

"We are asking people avoid the area as we investigate and further handle the scene," Tabak said.

Police did preach patience as the investigation was ongoing, especially during Friday night of homecoming weekend. Police detained at least one passerby who walked past the crime scene tape and into the crime scene.

Tabak said the COD is already on a heightened alert as it's homecoming weekend at the University of Missouri, and the increased police presence was how the officer in the area was able to recognize the gunshots and respond almost immediately.

CPD is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to step forward and assist in the police investigation.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Police say there’s no active threat after Friday shooting leaves 3 wounded