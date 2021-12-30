Police: No arrests yet in holiday theft spree

Dec. 30—GOSHEN — No arrests have been reported in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins, including theft of items from some of them, over the Christmas holiday weekend.

According to Goshen Police Department reports, at least three such instances were reported at the Cedarwood Apartments, on Cedarbrook Court off 15th Street, Christmas Day. A similar incident was reported on West Clinton Street, and several retail outlets, including Walmart and Dollar Tree, reported incidents of theft the same day.

"Besides the cars that were broken into yesterday on Eisenhower, the cars at Cedarbrook appear to be the only other 'area' where there were a collection of thefts," said Polly Hoover, GPD public information officer by email on Wednesday. "There are the shopliftings at the box stores. It looks as though there was an increase there, but we cannot speculate on the reasoning. It's very difficult to determine if a location is 'targeted' until a suspect is identified and they admit to targeting a location."

Hoover added that GPD wants to remind people to always lock their vehicles, and don't leave anything valuable inside.

Jackie Miller is property manager at Cedarwood.

"It is incredibly disheartening to find out that our property was a target of vandalism on Christmas Eve morning," Miller said by email Monday. "Not only as a property manager of Cedarwood, but also a resident, I can say this is not the type of behavior that residents are used to seeing here at Cedarwood. My property has always been a very quiet and safe community. I believe that it still is as well. According to one of the officers who responded to the call, this is a ongoing issue within our city, and not a isolated incident in particular at Cedarwood, as multiple apartment complexes locally have unfortunately been a target recently."

Miller was glad to see residents stepping up to help other residents as the situation was unfolding.

Story continues

"One resident stated he was going to pay for a window replacement in a tenants car, and two other residents stepped up to cover a window on a vehicle because they knew that resident was out of town, and rain was moving in," Miller said. "That is the type of behavior I am used to seeing here at Cedarwood. I ask that everyone keep your eyes and ears open to suspicious behavior and please contact Goshen Police if you see ANY suspicious activity within your community. My hope is we can pull together and get these people off the streets."

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.