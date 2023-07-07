Police: No charges against Flagler sheriff's sergeant found passed out in Flagler Beach

No criminal charges will be filed against a Flagler County Sheriff's Office sergeant who was found passed out along North Oceanshore Boulevard after an alleged incident inside Finns, a popular Flagler Beach pub, according to police.

Flagler County Sheriff's Sgt. Michael F. Breckwoldt was found passed out about 1:16 a.m. on May 26 at North Second Street and North Oceanshore Boulevard, according to Flagler Beach Police.

Officers awoke Breckwoldt; as they spoke to him, a man walked out of Finn's Beachside Pub at 101 N. Oceanshore Blvd. and said that Breckwoldt had "chest bumped him" inside the pub, police stated.

Flagler Beach Police Detective Rosanna Vinci investigated and "with consideration of the totality of the circumstances, there will not be any criminal charges filed in conjunction with this case; which is hereby closed," police stated.

Deputy disciplined Flagler deputy disciplined for boating dispute; loud music and sprayed water

The investigative file, including video surveillance, has been turned over to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office for its internal investigation, police stated.

The police department thanked ownership and staff at Finn's for their cooperation during the investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Man sentenced for shooting dog Palm Coast man gets 18 months in prison for shooting dog, pup gets a new home

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler sheriff's sergeant found passed out on beach won't face charges