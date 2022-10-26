Police: No charges for driver who hit, killed pedestrian on St. Michael's Drive

Oct. 26—A 56-year-old woman was killed Monday night at the intersection of St. Michael's Drive and Llano Street after she was hit by a Mercedes sedan while crossing the three-lane road.

Police said in a news release Tuesday the woman crossed the intersection at a red light and did not have the right of way when she was hit. Police responded around 6:30 p.m.

Capt. Bryan Martinez added the driver is not facing charges.

"According to witnesses on the scene, the driver of the vehicle was obeying all the traffic laws [and] he did stop and try to render aid," Martinez said.

The police department has not yet publicly identified the woman because it is waiting for confirmation her next of kin has been notified, he said.

The Mercedes was westbound on St. Michael's Drive and had a green light at Llano Street. According to the news release, a car in the next lane blocked the driver's view of the pedestrian before the collision.