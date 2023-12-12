Police: No charges in fatal shooting of Asheville man; shooter's name not released

The Hendersonville Police Department said no charges will be filed in the death of an Asheville man was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head on the morning of Nov. 24 in the parking lot of Henderson Crossing Plaza.

According to a Dec. 12 news release from the city of Hendersonville, police said after an extensive review of the evidence and in consultation with the District Attorney Andrew Murray's Office, it has been determined the shooting death of 30-year-old Elijah Edward Timmons III is a case of self defense.

The Times-News was unable to reach Timmons' family members Dec. 12 for comment.

police tape

A news release from the city stated that at approximately 2:36 a.m. Nov. 24, Hendersonville Police officers were dispatched to Orchard Bar & Grill at Henderson Crossing Plaza in reference to a disturbance involving gunshots in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased male who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his head on the ground in the parking lot. A firearm believed to belong to Timmons was located and secured by officers.

The Times-News asked Police Chief Blair Myhand if an autopsy was being performed, who the shooter was and if that person legally possessed the gun. He responded that the initial news release and update on the investigation sent on Dec. 12 are the only updates available on the incident.

More: Asheville man found shot to death in Hendersonville parking lot, suspect at large: police

“Whenever someone is shot and killed, it is a senseless death,” said Hendersonville Police Chief Blair Myhand in the Dec. 12 news release. “Even though no charges are being made at this time, we will not tolerate this kind of violence.”

More: Henderson County Schools looking to break law again with 2024 early start

The investigation revealed Timmons was engaged in an altercation with a suspect before being fatally shot.

A news release from police department still said that "Anyone with information on the incident can call the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025."

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News. Email him with tips, questions and comments at DHensley@gannett.com. Please help support this kind of local journalism with a subscription to the Hendersonville Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Hendersonville police no charges filed fatal shooting Asheville man