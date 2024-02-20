Police: No charges filed against student who brought bullet to NH high school, prompting lockdown

A bullet found in a Nashua North High School bathroom Monday morning that caused a lockdown was brought in by a student, according to authorities.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions responded to the school on Titan Way around 9:30 a.m. after the live ammo was located.

The school was placed on lockdown and eventually given the all-clear.

Investigators later identified a student who allegedly admitted to finding the ammunition on the ground off school property and bringing it in. The student then showed the bullet to another student, according to police, who attempted to flush it down the toilet but was unsuccessful.

Police say no criminal charges will be filed against either student and school officials will handle the matter.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.

Students were dismissed at 11:30 a.m. on Monday

Boston 25 News has reached out to Nashua Public Schools for comment.

