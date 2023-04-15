Police: No charges filed in U.S. Bank incident

Apr. 14—The Owensboro Police Department has decided to not file charges at this time in a Wednesday afternoon incident that resulted in the evacuation of the U.S. Bank Home Mortgage office building on Tamarack Road.

Officers blocked off the office building Wednesday afternoon after receiving a suspicious person call at 1:49 p.m. Officers later entered the building with rifles and wearing ballistic vests before they declared the building safe.

Officer Dylan Evans, OPD's public information officer, said Wednesday a threat had been made against the office's employees. Evans said officials did not know who ordered the building evacuated.

A person was questioned Wednesday by police, but Evans said he could not say if the person was found in the building.

In a texted statement released Thursday afternoon, Evans said: "The Owensboro Police Department was called to U.S. Bank to investigate a possible threat to employees. Detectives interviewed witnesses and individuals involved, and after consulting with the county attorney, no charges will be filed at this time."

The statement said "multiple locations were searched and no firearms were found."

The statement said the department would not release any additional information.

"We will not comment further on an ongoing investigation," Evans said.

He referred any additional questions to U.S. Bank. Officials at the Tamarack Road location could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

City Attorney John Burlew said he spoke with a police detective and reviewed the case to determine if the man questioned could be charged with terroristic threatening.

Burlew said the alleged threat was verbal, and OPD's search of the man's home uncovered no evidence he planned to carry out a threat.

"They found no weapons, they found no diaries, or anything to suggest this individual was going to do anything," Burlew said.

After reviewing the case, Burlew said he and the detective agreed there was a lack of probable cause to charge the man.

"I get that we are in a heightened state of alert" given the recent bank shooting in Louisville, Burlew said, but "at times like that, it's most important to ensure due process and ensure people's rights. I didn't feel there was enough, and the detective didn't either.

"I would say police did their due diligence. OPD did a good job of going over there and taking it seriously."