Police: 'No credible threat' at Westmont Hilltop elementary

Feb. 16—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — West Hills Regional Police responded to Westmont Hilltop Elementary School on Monday after a fifth-grade teacher discovered a "concerning, threatening statement" in a student's journal.

"At this point, there is no credible threat to any child," West Hills Detective Sgt. Dean West said on Tuesday.

According to a district release sent to parents, the educator reported the incident to administrators and the student was removed from the classroom. Police were called to investigate the motive, and elementary administrators began the threat assessment protocol.

District leaders believe the message was "written out of frustration," according to the Westmont correspondence.

West was the lead police investigator. He spent Monday and Tuesday contacting parents to discuss the matter. He said he's spoken to a majority of the parents, but is still reaching out to others. At the end of his probe, the detective sergeant will consult an assistant district attorney to determine if juvenile adjudication is necessary, he said.

"These situations are always frightening and cause concern," Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in the release, "but they also provide an opportunity to remind our children about telling a trusted adult if they see or hear something concerning."

Mitchell added that popular culture has made inflammatory statements common.

"Please remind your children that all concerning and/or threatening statements, comments or gestures will be addressed with absolute seriousness," he said.

Monday's incident comes just months after police allege two teenagers were planning to carry out a school shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.

Since then, district leaders have consulted with Gittings Protective Security Inc., with which Westmont has a security contract, and hired Karissa Grossman as the school police officer.

Upper Yoder Township and West Hills police have also provided daily coverage of the district since December and will continue to do so until Grossman officially starts work on March 1.