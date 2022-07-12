Police: No criminal activity reported after Lake Eola fireworks scare

Orlando police said the chaos at a Fourth of July event at Lake Eola was not the result of criminal activity.

A stampede of people was caught on camera after people thought they heard gunshots at the Lake Eola fireworks show.

READ: ‘People were getting trampled’: Hundreds run from Lake Eola fireworks show after ‘noise’ scare

Investigators had asked the community to send in tips about two people who they believed may have started the chain reaction. But now, police have said there was no crime.

WATCH: Video shows moments before crowd runs from Lake Eola fireworks show

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.