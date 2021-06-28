Police say there is no danger to public, but offer few details in Windham boy's death

Jun. 28—Windham police are still not releasing any information about the death of a 4-year-old boy last week but said there is no danger to the public or other children.

Police were called to a home on Pope Road at 4:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a missing child. Multiple agencies launched a search, which included dogs, drones and a Maine Warden Service plane. Officials identified the boy as Sulaiman Muhiddin and shared photos and a description of his clothing on social media. They also said he was nonverbal.

The boy's body was found shortly before 7:30 p.m., but police have not said exactly where and have not released a cause of death.

The Maine State Police, the agency that investigates homicides in Maine, is not involved in the case and the Windham Police Department is the lead agency.

But the department has not shared any new details in the four days since the little boy's death, and Capt. Bill Andrew said Monday that he is still waiting for a report from the state medical examiner's office. A media liaison in that office did not respond to an email Monday afternoon.

Community members are gathering donations for the family through a local Facebook group.

"Beyond the shock and the heartache for the Muhiddin family is a community always compelled to help uplift their neighbors. ... Our thoughts and prayers are with Sulaiman and his family," the organizer wrote.

Andrew previously described Sulaiman's death as "a tragic event."

"The loss of anyone, especially a 4-year-old, is tragic for all those involved, especially the family," he told reporters near the search area Thursday night.

Efforts to reach the boy's family have not been successful.

Sulaiman is the fifth child to die in Maine this month whose death is being investigated by police.