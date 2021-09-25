Police: No evidence of hate crime after teens found on temple roof

Sep. 25—MARBLEHEAD — Police have no evidence as of now to suggest that a group of teens found on the roof and grounds of Temple Emanu-El last weekend had any intention of committing a hate crime, the town's police chief said Friday.

Chief Dennis King mentioned the incident during a community forum on recent antisemitic acts in Marblehead Thursday evening.

The comment came in the context of encouraging the public to report suspicious activity or suspected hate crimes to police.

Sgt. Eric Osattin was on patrol on the evening of Sept. 18, just after 8 p.m., when he was alerted to a small group of youths with bicycles on the grounds of the temple, which is on Atlantic Avenue, according to a report released by King on Friday.

Osattin initially believed there was no malicious intent, but he became concerned when a girl ran up and apologized and the other teens on the ground left suddenly as he approached.

Several bicycles were left behind, and Osattin then saw a teenager climbing down an HVAC unit. Several others apparently jumped and ran, leaving bikes and two backpacks behind.

On Sunday, police spoke with two of the teens.

King said Friday that at this point there is no evidence of a hate or bias crime or any intent to cause damage, but he will be meeting with Rabbi David Meyer to discuss a way to address the incident with the youths in a "restorative" manner.

Police in Marblehead and some other North Shore communities with temples and synagogues regularly conduct additional checks on those locations during Jewish holidays. Yom Kippur was observed on Sept. 15 into the 16th.

King praised Osattin for taking the initiative in "identifying this activity, thoroughly following up, and preventing a situation that could have been harmful to the youth involved, or maybe the building."

"At this point in the investigation, there was nothing that indicated the youth intended to do damage to the temple or roof," King said.

