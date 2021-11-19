Police find no evidence supporting student’s strip search allegation in Richland 2 school

Police have found no evidence to support an allegation that a Richland 2 school administrator conducted a strip search on an elementary school student, the Richland County Sheriffs Department said Friday.

“After an intense investigation which included interviewing multiple witnesses and the individuals involved, as well as reviewing surveillance video from school cameras, investigators determined that the incident did not occur as described by the child and that the administrator did not do anything improper,” the news release said.

The allegation was detailed in an email send to the district on Sunday. Monday, when district officials returned to the office and saw the email, they placed the administrator on leave, district spokeswoman Libby Roof said in a previous interview.

The allegation became public Tuesday when a parent spoke during the public comment section of a Tuesday school board meeting. Following the public allegation, Richland 2 initially removed video of its school board meeting, but as of Wednesday evening, the video is back online, but the parent’s comments are removed.

Because no charges were filed, The State is not naming the elementary school identified in the allegation.

“As parents, we want to believe that our kids are always truthful with us, but sometimes it turns out that’s not the case,” Sheriff Lott said in the news release. “However, we have a duty to make sure that any allegations are fully and completely investigated so that appropriate action can be taken when warranted.”