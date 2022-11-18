Police say no foul play in man's death

Roark

Gaston County Police say they suspect no foul play in the death of a 27-year-old man whose remains were found earlier this month near Cherryville.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body of Quintin Roark on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Roark went missing from Lincolnton several months ago. A hunter found Roark's body Nov. 9 in northwestern Gaston County in the area of Aderholdt and Gaston Webbs Chapel roads, about halfway between Cherryville and Lincolnton.

Roark's family told media members the next day they were certain it was their loved one who had been found.

Police said Roark, 27, was last seen near Flat Rock Drive on July 12. He was reported missing by members of his family on July 14.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County Police say no foul play in Lincolnton man's death