As police say they have no leads, Milwaukee officials urge anyone with information on killing of Black transgender woman to speak up

Bernitha Gildart, the mother of Brazil Johnson, looks at the balloons that were released for her daughter during the Wednesday evening vigil for Johnson, a transgender woman who was fatally shot June 15 on Teutonia Avenue, between North and Garfield avenues in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee officials on Thursday called for the public to come forward with any information about the murder of a Black transgender woman.

Police in a news conference said they had no leads or suspects in the June 15 shooting death of Brazil Johnson, 28.

"Sometimes even the smallest amount of information can be the break that we need in these cases," said Capt. Raymond Bratchett of Police Department District 3.

Bratchett said he had no information on a motive for the killing. Johnson's mother, Bernitha Gildart, previously said she believes it was a hate crime.

Bratchett also said he did not know anything about Johnson's whereabouts prior to the shooting or what led up to it.

Johnson’s body was found shortly before 7 a.m. June 15 on Teutonia Avenue, near Garfield Avenue.

Brazil Johnson is seen in this undated photo.

Gildart said her daughter was shot multiple times, apparently from close range. Bratchett declined to confirm that, citing an ongoing investigation.

Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa said she was considering asking local LGBTQ+ organizations to help fund a reward for any information in the case.

Johnson is at least the 17th transgender person fatally shot or killed by other violent means in the U.S. this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

In 2021, the advocacy organization tracked a record number of violent fatal incidents — a total of 50 — against transgender and gender non-conforming people. The majority of those people were Black and Latinx transgender women, as had been the case in prior years.

“We can and must do better to protect our trans neighbors,” Zamarripa said.

Milwaukee Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa held a news conference Thursday to urge anyone with information on the fatal shooting June 15 of 28-year-old Brazil Johnson, a Black transgender woman, to contact authorities.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also released a statement on Brazil Johnson's death.

"She was talented and loved, and the attack on her appears to be entirely unjustified," he said. “What I want is justice for Brazil Johnson. I also want an end to violence against any person victimized because of hate, discrimination, or ignorance. We must recognize that this violence exists, and, collectively, we must work to stop it."

A vigil was held Wednesday night. Those who attended lit candles and brought flowers and stuffed animals to place at a memorial. They also released balloons in Johnson's honor.

The Rev. Jonah Overton of Zao MKE Church hopes the police take the homicide investigation seriously.

Too many systems dismiss violence against transgender people, and especially Black transgender people, Overton said, "and just fail to put any meaningful effort towards finding out what happened, why they were victimized and how to prevent it."

People listen as Elle Halo speaks during the Wednesday evening vigil for Brazil Johnson, a transgender woman who was fatally shot June 15.

"It's devastating to experience the ongoing violence against trans folks, against Black folks, and to feel like there is never enough being done," Overton said.

Milwaukee police asked anyone with information on Johnson's killing to call 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

Brazil Johnson was laid to rest this week at a private funeral service. Her mother has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for the services, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3noyxcx.

Diverse & Resilient offers trauma-informed support for the LGBTQ community statewide. To talk to an advocate, call or text the statewide warmline at 414-856-LGBT (5428).

Joseph Ellwanger, in the hat kneeling, and Char Guiliani, far right kneeling, light candles to remember Brazil Johnson, a transgender woman who was fatally shot on June 15.

