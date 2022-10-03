Police: No motive, no suspects in case of Athens man found fatally shot in car

Athens-Clarke police said Monday they have no motive or suspects in the slaying of a man found dead in his car Sunday afternoon in east Athens.

Police said Gerald Dexter Jones, 52, of Fowler Drive, was found about 3:30 p.m. deceased in the driver’s seat of his white 2014 Dodge Challenger that was parked on the 100 block of Fairview Street near North Peter Street.

Jones died of a single gunshot, police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

Residents along the street heard a single gunshot and that’s what prompted the 911 call, Barnett said.

Those residents did not see anyone involved in the shooting and so far police have not located any witnesses who may have seen the assailant leaving the area, according to Barnett.

Police also have not developed a motive for Jones' slaying. The Challenger was towed to the police station for a forensics examination, according to Barnett.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or David.harrison@accgov.co

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke police: No motive or suspects in killing of Gerald Jones