Police: No motive yet apparent in Sunday killing of 8-year-old in Richland Hills

Authorities in Richland Hills were notified about the death of 8-year-old Brenym McDonald on New Year’s Day when a family member inside the house in which he was killed called 911, police said at a news conference Wednesday.

Investigators said Brenym, described a smart and enthusiastic boy who liked to sketch and draw, was stabbed to death by his grandfather, 62-year-old Phillip Hughes. Brenym and his parents were living in the house with Hughes, who has been arrested and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $2 million bond.

No motive in the killing has yet been identified by investigators, according to police.

Police said at the news conference Wednesday afternoon that they had no previous calls complaining about Hughes and had never responded to reports of violence involving him. The last interaction authorities with the Richland Hills Police Department had with Hughes before Brenym was killed was in 2021, when he made calls to complain about animals and parking.

Brenym’s death on Tuesday was ruled a homicide, with the cause of death listed as sharp force injuries to the neck and chest, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police and the fire department were called to the 3500 block of Labadie Drive around 8 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the child dead.

Police said information shared in the 911 call helped investigators identify Hughes as the suspected killer. He was found about a block away from the house in which Brenym was killed and taken into custody without incident, according to police. He faces a charge of capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

Police said Wednesday they found in the house the weapon used to kill Brenym and were able to link it to Hughes, but did not say how.

The Birdville school district has confirmed Brenym was a student in one of its schools, saying in a statement that students in Brenym’s grade level will have access to an increased number of counselors.

Family friend Maddox Sullivan described Brenym as smart, enthusiastic, always smiling and with the biggest heart.

“There wasn’t a single room he couldn’t light up with his smile, or a story he couldn’t tell you that would make you laugh,” Sullivan posted on a GoFundMe account for the boy’s family. “A mother does not ever expect to have to bury their own child. We’re all devastated by this tragic event and not prepared for his unexpected passing.”

Sullivan created the account on behalf of Rachel McDonald and the family, setting up a memorial for Brenym and saying their final goodbyes. As of Wednesday, nearly $9,500 had been raised for the boy. The goal is $20,000.

Neighbors told Star-Telegram news partner WFAA that Hughes is an Army veteran who has “had issues going back a long way.”

Hughes is the only suspect in the child’s killing, Richland Hills police said.

Hughes’ only previous criminal conviction in Tarrant County was for driving while intoxicated in 2020, for which he was sentenced to 90 days in jail, according to court records.

Kimberly Sylvester, chief of Richland Hills police, said Brenym’s death has torn apart the hearts of his parents and family and left the community heartbroken.

“Our hearts all break and mourn for Brenym’s loss,” Sylvester said.

Brenym, who was not alone in the house with Hughes when he was killed, had just been given sketchbooks and drawing materials for Christmas, Sylvester said his parents told her. He liked to cook, and in recent days had been wearing a chef’s hat and apron with his name on them, gifted by a family member, to help prepare meals at home.

Anyone with information about the homicide can reach detectives by calling 817-616-3788 or emailing CID@richlandhills.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can go to 469tips.com or call 817-469-TIPS.

“The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by this senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved,” police said in a news release.