Police say no physical assault took place at Berlin High School, seek information on recording in bathroom stall

BERLIN – The Berlin Police Department has determined that no physical assault took place at Berlin High School following an investigation after students walked out of the high school Thursday in protest of a reported assault on a student.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a recording of an incident in the bathroom stall of the high school.

According to a news release from the department, on Nov. 4 a Berlin High School student reported to the school that they had been assaulted in one of the high school's restrooms. School administrators immediately reported the allegation to the Berlin Police Department and an investigation was launched. Berlin Area School District said in a news release that it was also conducting its own investigation.

During the course of the investigation, which involved multiple interviews and examination of evidence, police learned that a recording may have taken place of the victim while they were in a bathroom stall, the police news release said.

The Berlin Police Department asked that anyone with direct information about the recording contact the department at 920-361-2121.

