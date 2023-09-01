Police find no prohibited items in K-9 sweep of three FCPS high schools

Aug. 31—Authorities did not find any prohibited items after using police K-9s on Thursday to search three high schools, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office, the Frederick Police Department, and Frederick County Public Schools collaborated on the searches of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, Tuscarora High School, and Frederick High School.

The K-9s search for drugs, weapons, and ammunition, Todd Wivell, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, wrote in a text message.

The K-9s "did not alert to any substances or prohibited items" at the schools, Major Jeff Eyler, the commander of the sheriff's office's Law Enforcement Bureau Operations Division, said in a press release from the sheriff's office.

It was the first step in a larger effort to conduct unannounced sweeps at all Frederick County Public Schools high schools and the Career and Technology Center this year, the press release said.

It is a new initiative this year.

"We want to take a proactive approach to keeping our county students and staff safe," Wivell wrote.

If a prohibited item is found, police would investigate, which could possibly include charges, and would work with FCPS, according to Wivell.

While the sweeps happen, students and staff members leave the hallways and stay in their rooms, which is called "hold" status, until an "all clear" is given, according to the release.