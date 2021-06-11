Police: No proof slaying suspect present during shooting

Jun. 11—A man charged with capital murder revised an account of his movements the night of a May 9 fatal shooting multiple times in interviews with Decatur police, but no evidence places him at the homicide scene, according to testimony Thursday at a preliminary hearing.

Morgan County District Judge Brent Craig ruled after hearing testimony from Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam that there was probable cause to send the capital murder charge against Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 21, to the grand jury.

Lewis is accused in the slaying of Chester Lee Jordan, 59, who was found unresponsive in a vehicle at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex after police were called at 10:50 p.m. on May 9. Jordan had multiple gunshot wounds. Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 27, of Decatur, also is charged with capital murder in the death but has not been located by authorities.

Mukaddam testified that while Lewis stated in a May 14 interview at the Police Department that he, Yarbrough and another man known as "Fat Morris" planned to rob Jordan, detectives do not have proof Lewis was at the apartment complex at 1220 Second Ave. S.W. when Jordan was shot. Rather, Mukaddam said, police can only place him at a woman's home away from the area some time after midnight following the shooting.

"Essentially, you've brought a capital murder charge against (Lewis) because he told you he was going to commit a robbery?" defense attorney Brent Burney asked Mukaddam.

Mukaddam responded affirmatively and said it was his understanding that capital murder charges are valid under Alabama law if a person is killed intentionally during a robbery. — The investigation

Mukaddam said a witness told detectives she heard gunshots in the apartment complex parking lot around 10 p.m. May 9, but police were not called until 10:50 p.m. Mukaddam said detectives could not be sure if the crime scene had been disturbed in the 50-minute span between the shooting and police response.

Police and emergency medical services found Jordan wearing a fur coat in the passenger seat of his gray 1980s Lincoln with green rims.

"It was a very distinctive car ... uncommon," Mukaddam told Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack.

Detectives' investigation was initially "very brief" because it was raining when police responded, Mukaddam said. They found three spent casings and two bullets in the vehicle.

Jordan appeared to have crawled over the vehicle's interior console from the driver's seat to the front passenger seat, according to Mukaddam.

Police found Jordan had two bullet wounds that struck several organs including his left lung, liver and the aorta of his heart. One bullet entered Jordan's left shoulder and exited his middle back while the second exited his right abdomen.

Jordan was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m. However, Mukaddam said Jordan was likely deceased for "a period of time" by the time police arrived as an officer observed rigor mortis had already begun setting in.

Jordan's body was sent to the Huntsville Regional Laboratory of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy on May 10. — The night of May 9

The series of events leading up to the alleged murder began with Jordan, Lewis, Yarbrough and several other men including Lewis' brother Malik meeting at what police said was a known drug house near Sixth Avenue Northwest and First Street Northwest, according to Mukaddam.

Police spoke with two witnesses who were in the home at the time of the meeting. An individual Mukaddam referred to as Witness 1 allegedly heard Mashaud Lewis and his brother say, "We hit Chester" out of earshot from Jordan. Just before 9:30 p.m., Jordan, Mashaud Lewis and Yarbrough left the home.

At 9:30 p.m., Jordan was captured on security footage entering a convenience store on Second Avenue Southwest after leaving the drug house, police said.

A man identified as Yarbrough entered the store shortly after Jordan and approached him as Jordan walked up to the cash register with a bag "full of cash," Mukaddam said. The store's security footage included audio, so Mukaddam said police were able to hear their conversation, where Yarbrough asked Jordan how he received his money.

"I build houses, I'm blessed," Jordan allegedly told Yarbrough in the footage.

Yarbrough then asked Jordan for a ride from the store to which Jordan allegedly replied, "You don't want to ride with me, I'm riding hot."

Regardless, Jordan accepted, and the two men pulled out of the parking lot at around 9:36 p.m. as a third man identified as Lewis appeared at the store. Jordan and Yarbrough then passed the back of the store on Second Avenue Southwest, and Lewis began tailing them in his own vehicle, Mukaddam said.

Lewis later told police that "Fat Morris" drove him and Yarbrough to the store in a sedan. Mukaddam said Lewis told police he had a change of heart about the planned robbery when he arrived at the store and wanted to stop Yarbrough but was too late.

Jordan's vehicle was next spotted in security footage from the outside of a Decatur Youth Services building at Eighth Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue at 9:39 p.m. A second car trailing behind Jordan was also seen, but Mukaddam said it was too dark for police to tell if this was Lewis.

Between that time and the shooting, Lewis made several phone calls, including one for 17 seconds and 16 calls to a number yet to be identified.

"I've got a subpoena pending to T-Mobile, to get number IDs," Mukaddam told Burney.

Lewis told police he had "Fat Morris" drop him off near Fifth Avenue Southwest, where Lewis called his cousin to take him to a woman's home in Decatur. Mukaddam said police have yet to identify a cousin with the name Lewis provided or find communication with him on Lewis' phone. Police spoke with the woman, who stated Lewis arrived at her home "well after midnight," Mukaddam said.

A SWAT team executed a search of Lewis' home at 208 McDonald Court S.W. on May 13 where they found Lewis, his wife and their son, Mukaddam said. There, they discovered several phones, a 9mm Taurus pistol with GFI 9mm Luger ammo, and a stash of marijuana in a toilet. Lewis was apprehended and charged with capital murder as well as second-degree marijuana possession.

Lewis' wife said she was not in town when Jordan was shot, but police do not have proof of her trip, Mukaddam said.

Police interviewed Lewis for six hours and he adjusted his recollection of his activities May 9 three times, Mukaddam said. The detective gave this account of the interview: Lewis initially stated he was intoxicated all day, visited his mother's grave and then returned home. Lewis then added his visit to the woman's home later that night. When presented with the footage of himself at the store, he acknowledge his location. He then added that he had visited his father's home on Second Avenue that day, changed that his father lived on Seventh Avenue, then restated that the home was in fact on Second Avenue. — No sign of Yarbrough

Mukaddam said in the hearing that police have no leads on Yarbrough and have not searched his residence because they don't know where it is. However, he said Yarbrough and Lewis were acquainted with one another as members of a local rap group.

"I don't know where (Yarbrough) lives," Mukaddam said to Burney. "I believe he has some history in Athens."

The proceedings ended after about two hours with Craig's ruling.

"I don't think there's any probable cause of a capital murder," Burney told the court. "I think at most they've proven a felony murder."

Schellack disagreed and said probable cause has been met based on detectives' findings and Lewis' interviews with police.

"There's evidence (Lewis) knew a crime was going to be committed (and) he's changed his story multiple times," Schellack told the court.

Lewis was quiet throughout the hearing, stretching and yawning as he sat on the left of the courtroom. He did not react to Craig's ruling and intermittently passed notes to Burney as the attorney questioned Mukaddam.

— tim.nail@decaturdaily.com or (256) 340-2437. Twitter @timmnail