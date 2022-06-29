Police: No risk to public after Bath shooting that injured two

Jun. 29—State police are investigating a shooting in Bath that left two men injured Tuesday night.

According to a news release, troopers responded to a 911 call around 9:30 p.m. reporting a shooting incident at 933 West Bath Road. Two men had suffered gunshot wounds.

Police said the two victims are in stable condition. "The incident appears to be isolated and all parties are known to each other," the release said. "There is no threat to the public."

State police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Garrett Rella at 603-223-8883, or by email at: Garrett.M.Rella@dos.nh.gov.