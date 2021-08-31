Police say no shooting at Washburn

Aug. 31—Police Chief Steve Abbott denied rumors there have been any recent shootings in Lockport. An incident at the corner of Washburn Street and East Avenue, which prompted police tape to be hung around the Family Video parking lot, was not a shooting, he said on Monday, and no shots were fired.

Abbott did say that there were shots fired last weekend, Aug. 21, on John Street, but that nobody was hit and the case was under investigation.

"We know everyone involved," Abbott said. "And it is under investigation."

Abbott did offer that the shooting involved a neighbor dispute, but denied any gang violence connections.

A press release on the Family Video incident is upcoming, Abbott said.