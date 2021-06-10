No signs of foul play after man found dead in Grapevine Lake, police say

Investigators are looking into the death of a man found in the water at Grapevine Lake.

Police said there is no initial indication that Mark Burdette, 73, of Grapevine, who was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, was a victim of foul play or trauma, according to a news release.

He was found floating face-down in the water in a boat slip at Scott’s Landing Marina and pronounced dead. He was found by a witness, who called 911, around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.