Police: No suspects yet in shooting death of Alexandria man

No suspects have been identified in the Tuesday night shooting of a 65-year-old Alexandria man, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Florence Avenue near Rapides Avenue.

Responding officers found the man, Richard Bryant, with a gunshot wound to his neck. He died at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 318-441-6460 or 318-441-6559.

