Police: No threat found at Fort Worth high school after caller said 10 people were shot

Police found no credible threat after receiving a 911 call Friday afternoon in which the caller said that someone took a gun to Arlington Heights High School and opened fire, according to a police spokesperson.

According to a police incident report, a 911 caller told a dispatcher that at least 10 people were injured on the second floor of Arlington Heights High School. But when police arrived, they found out the reports were not true.

Police did not release any information about who the caller was or if there are any plans to press charges for filing a false report.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth school district said police and school security searched the area and determined there was no real threat.

The district said that even though no credible threat was found, students will still be sent home with letters for parents.