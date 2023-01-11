Police: Nobody hurt after standoff with man who took family hostage in east Fort Worth

Nobody was hurt when an hourslong hostage standoff with police ended at an east Fort Worth apartment Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

A police spokesperson did not immediately provide details on what happened during and leading up to the hostage situation, but told the Star-Telegram the standoff ended around 3:15 p.m. and officers were able to get everybody out of the apartment safely.

Police responded around 12:40 p.m. to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Heights Lane. According to a 911 call sheet, dispatchers were told a woman’s daughter and grandchild were being held hostage in the apartment and that an armed man was threatening to kill them.

Police said officers are still working to gather more information from the 911 caller and an investigation is ongoing. They did not specify if any arrests were made or how the standoff was ended.