Watch live: Police to give update on Noel, 6-year-old boy missing from Everman for a year

Police in Everman will be updating the public on “significant developments” in the search for a 6-year-old boy who disappeared in fall 2022 but wasn’t reported missing until March of this year, according to a news release Monday.

The Everman Police Department has not yet released any details on those developments in its investigation into the disappearance of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, but has scheduled a news conference for 5 p.m. Monday.

Noel was first reported missing in March, when Texas Child Protective Services received an anonymous tip that the boy hadn’t been seen since at least November. An Amber Alert was issued March 25.

Authorities transitioned the search to a death investigation April 6, saying evidence indicates the boy is likely dead.

Police obtained warrants to charge Noel’s mother and stepfather with endangering and abandoning a child, and authorities have said they were trying to extradite the couple from India, where they fled with six other children days before the Amber Alert was issued.

Warrants for Noel’s mother and stepfather were turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to police.

There had been no update regarding the mother’s and stepfather’s location or whereabouts after fleeing the country, police said, but they believed additional charges would help in extraditing Noel’s parents back to the United States.

Noel’s disappearance captured the attention of the community for weeks before it seemed the trail ran cold. Cadaver dogs alerted to places in the back yard of the home in which the family lived and to an outdoor carpet, leading investigators to believe the child died and may have at one point been wrapped up in the carpet or inside a shed that was later torn down, police have said.

Noel’s mother and stepfather planned their escape from the U.S. months before authorities even knew the 6-year-old boy was missing, police said in April.

For more than a month, police followed and ruled out tips ranging from Noel being sent to live with his father in Mexico to being sold by his family. When investigators began searching for a body, they scoured hundreds of acres.

Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, went with six of her children to apply for passports on Nov. 1, shortly after the birth of her twin daughters and after Noel was last seen, authorities said. The stepfather, Arshdeep Singh, stole $10,000 in cash from his workplace to fund their trip and bought plane tickets to India via a connecting flight in Istanbul, Turkey, according to Everman police, who are leading the investigation.

Singh used his credit card to purchase the plane tickets, according to police.

According to public records, 37-year-old Rodriguez-Singh graduated high school in Fort Worth in 2003. There was no information immediately available on where she lived before that, but property records indicate she has lived in Tarrant County since her high school graduation.

About 10 years ago, Rodriguez-Singh moved into the home of Charles Parson, an elderly man in Everman, according to Parson. He said she was sleeping in a car outside his house with her children and he invited them to use his two spare bedrooms. It’s not clear whether Rodriguez-Singh was employed.

Rodriguez-Singh had 10 children in total, and the oldest three lived with her mother. In 2020, Rodriguez-Singh lost custody of at least some of her children and was put on probation after an incident in which she was drunk and driving a vehicle with her kids in the car, according to court records.

Noel was sent to live with foster parent Patricia Parris, who described Noel as a caring, fun and lovable child.

But based on interviews with witnesses, investigators said Rodriguez-Singh didn’t see him that way. In 2021, Rodriguez-Singh was able to reacquire custody of all her children living with her.

According to police, Noel’s mother told people she thought he was evil, demon possessed and jealous of her newborn twin daughters. She feared Noel, who was physically and developmentally disabled, would hurt the newborns, according to a search warrant affidavit. Relatives told investigators she abused the 6-year-old boy and would refuse to feed Noel or give him anything to drink because she didn’t want to change his diapers.

After she married Singh about two years ago, the family built a shed in Parson’s back yard to expand living space. The shed, essentially one room with curtains to divide part of it, had electricity and air conditioning but no plumbing, so the family still used some rooms in Parson’s house.

Singh, 35, was born in India. It’s unclear exactly when he moved to the U.S. Parson said Singh always gave the impression of a father figure who wanted to spoil his children. Singh bought them an outdoor play set and trampoline and always made sure they had more clothes than they needed, Parson said.

But police said that appearance wasn’t the whole story. The family “lived in squalor,” Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said at an April 25 news conference. Authorities now believe Singh conspired with Noel’s mother after the 6-year-old boy went missing, stealing money from his employer to pay for their escape from the country.

Singh worked at a convenience store chain, AGHA Enterprises, and had access to the company’s financial records and even safes in stores.

His employer, Mohammed Khan, told the Star-Telegram that Singh was hired about two and a half years ago to manage purchasing merchandise for stores and help with banking. Like Parson, Khan never would have imagined Singh would be involved in anything criminal. He described Singh as a happy person, and a hard worker who would do anything he could to help the business succeed.

Even in the months since Noel went missing, Khan said he hadn’t noticed or been told about any changes in Singh’s behavior or personality.

“It’s shocking,” Khan said. “I still feel like it’s a Hollywood movie or a bad dream.”