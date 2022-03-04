Police: Norman Lyft passenger found with more than five pounds of meth

Mar. 4—Norman police allegedly found a Lyft passenger with five pounds of meth during a Monday traffic stop.

Michelle Renee Kelley, 53, of Norman was charged Tuesday in Cleveland County District Court with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.

Norman police arrested Kelley around 11:40 a.m. Monday near the intersections of Robinson Street and Porter Avenue after stopping her Lyft driver for speeding. The officer noticed Kelley was acting nervous and was evasive when answering questions, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Kelley told police she did not know what was inside a USPS box in her lap and became frantic when she was asked. She admitted the package had drugs in it before a K-9 identified drugs inside, the affidavit states.

Officers found five pounds of meth inside when they searched the package, the affidavit states.

Kelley was held Thursday in the Cleveland County jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond. She has a preliminary hearing conference March 22 in District Court, according to court records.