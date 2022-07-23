Police: Norman man had more than 100 child exploitative images, videos on phone

Jul. 23—Jelaniahmad Andre Scrivans, 34, of Norman was charged Wednesday with aggravated possession of child pornography.

Norman police spoke to Scrivans Monday after a search warrant was issued for his electronic devices. Officers found more than 100 "immediately recognizable" exploitative images and videos on his cellphone, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Scrivans was released from the Cleveland County jail after posting a $23,000 bond. He is not allowed to use a computer while out on bond, according to court records.

He is set for a preliminary hearing conference Aug. 30 in Cleveland County District Court, records show.