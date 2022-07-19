Police: North Carolina man arrested for running over turtle nest in Daytona Shores

A North Carolina man was arrested after police said he was spotted driving recklessly and had run over a marked turtle nest.

Officers said they were called to the area of 2000 South the Beach in Daytona Shores after getting reports of a Ford F-150 pickup with North Carolina plates driving recklessly on the beach, outside of the posted traffic lanes just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Read: Mooove over: Cows stop traffic on Florida Turnpike after hauler catches fire

Officers later spotted a pickup matching the description in the area and pulled the driver over.

While being questioned by officers, the driver, 48-year-old Gary Killian of Mocksville, North Carolina, was found to be driving on a suspended license.

Read: Arrest made after home inspection company finds dead dogs in Central Florida home

As police were taking Killian into custody they received word that in addition to driving recklessly, Killian had run over a marked turtle nest.

Investigators were able to match tire marks and masking tape from the nest to a piece of tape found stuck to Killian’s truck.

Sheriff: Noise complaint leads to arrest of accused child molester

Killian was charged with driving with a suspended license and felony molestation of a marine turtle nest and booked into the Volusia County jail.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.