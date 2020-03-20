Police in North Carolina stopped a truck with 18,000 pounds of stolen toilet paper

Steven Depolo/Flickr

Police in North Carolina intercepted a 53-foot, 18-wheel truck filled with nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial toilet paper.

Photos provided by the sheriff's department show dozens of boxes filled with thousands of stolen rolls.

Guilford County Captain Daryl Loftis told Associated Press that the driver is suspected of stealing the truck, but they aren't releasing his name because the issue of toilet paper is "fairly sensitive right now."

The bathroom item burglary comes at a time when stores around the world have imposed purchasing limits on toilet paper and other essentials as panicked shoppers continue to clear shelves amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Police in North Carolina intercepted a truck filled with nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial toilet paper on Wednesday as retailers are battling a global shortage of the paper product due to coronavirus.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said that they discovered the stolen goods after realizing that the 53-foot, 18-wheel truck had been reported stolen.

The truck was being used to transport the large supply of commercial toilet paper to a warehouse facility near Interstate 40 in Whitsett, North Carolina.

Photos provided by the sheriff's department show dozens of boxes filled with thousands of stolen rolls.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made at this time.

Guilford County Captain Daryl Loftis told Associated Press that the shipment was actually lawful, but the trailer itself had been reported stolen. He added that the driver is suspected of stealing the truck, but they aren't releasing his name because the issue of toilet paper is "fairly sensitive right now."

The bathroom item burglary comes at a time when stores around the world have imposed purchasing limits on toilet paper and other essentials as panicked shoppers continue to clear shelves amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, which causes a disease called COVID-19, has spread to over 160 countries and has infected 235,000 people. The US has confirmed over 13,000 cases and at least 200 deaths.

Some shoppers have even resorted to violence in order to stock up on the bathroom product.

But supply chain experts have reassured customers that there will soon be a surplus of toilet paper as stores restock shelves to meet demands.

"All the grocery stores are going to have pallets of toilet paper sitting in the aisles, and nobody is going to buy it, because who needs to buy toilet paper when you've got a year's worth sitting in your garage?" Daniel Stanton, a supply chain expert and author of "Supply Chain Management for Dummies," told CNBC on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Insider