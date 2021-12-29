Police say North Huntingdon man assaulted his mom, aunt as they tried to break up domestic fight

Dec. 29—A 30-year-old North Huntingdon man was arrested this week after township police said he assaulted his mother and an aunt who were attempting intercede in a domestic argument.

Joseph J. Sabo of Westmoreland City was arrested Monday on multiple charges of harassment and simple assault and single counts of criminal mischief and possession of heroin. Police said the assaults occurred at one of the victims' residences on the 8500 block of Broadway Street at 6:10 a.m. Monday.

Officer William Bouldin reported that police were called by Sabo's mother, who reported she attempted to break up an argument between Sabo and his girlfriend inside the grandmother's home. Bouldin said she told them Sabo pushed her to the ground and punched her twice in her face, "possibly breaking her nose."

Another relative, an aunt, told police she was asleep in an upstairs bedroom, heard screaming and went downstairs to investigate. She told police she was shoved and punched by Sabo, according to court documents.

Police called an ambulance to the scene to treat the women, according to police reports.

Bouldin said Sabo's grandmother also attempted to intercede and was rebuffed by Sabo before he ran to another relative's residence nearby on the 8400 block of Broadway Street. The grandmother told police that Sabo caused more than $200 damage to a bedroom door during the fracas.

Police said that when Sabo was taken into custody, they discovered eight stamp bags of heroin in his pocket.

Sabo has no prior criminal record, according to online dockets.

He was arraigned in night court and ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $75,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Jan. 5. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

