Police: North Lebanon man killed his ex-girlfriend, then died in New Jersey crash

Police believe a 57-year-old North Lebanon Township man killed is ex-girlfriend in November before he died in a car crash in New Jersey attempting to flee the scene.

At 11:31 a.m. Nov. 7, 2023, North Lebanon Township Police officers were dispatched to 2015 Church St. to conduct a well-being check on Teresa Sanchez De-Sena. When they entered the home, police discovered she was deceased.

Police are handling the 42-year-old's death as a homicide. North Lebanon Township Police Department, along with the Lebanon County Detective bureau, is handling the investigation.

"Through the investigation it was determined that Alejandro Reyes-Moya, 52 years of age, is believed to be responsible for her death," police said in a news release. "The two were in a relationship that recently ended."

Police determined that Alejandro went into the Church Street address in the early morning hours of Nov. 7. Police have not released more details of De-Sena's death, including how she died.

At 4:13 a.m. Nov. 7, New Jersey State Police troopers were called to the scene of a crash on I-78 East near mile marker 4.2 in Greenwich Township, Warren County.

A Honda CR-V driven by Reyes-Moya struck the rear of a freightliner, which was pulling a utility trailer and parked on the the right shoulder of the highway.

Reyes-Moya succumbed to his injuries as a result of this collision, police said. Police found De-Sena's body after trying to notify someone at the house of Reyes-Moya's death.

"This investigation will continue until we receive the final reports from the forensic pathologist and forensic scientist," North Lebanon police said in their release.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the North Lebanon Police Department at 717-273-8141.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Police: N. Lebanon PA man killed ex-girlfriend, then died in NJ crash